The internal battle for America



May 6, 2020

America! I want you to get up right now and go to the window...open it and stick your head out and yell, I'm as mad as hell and I'm not gonna take this anymore! That is from the 1976 movie Network." It is the appropriate response to totalitarian governors, hellbent on keeping their constituents in lockdown bondage to further their anti-Trump agenda.

Folks, I am sick of seeing Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx promise that if we are good, they will feed us teaspoons of our constitutional freedoms at their discretion. I am sick of TV commercials designed to frighten and shame us into obeying tyrannical governors. I am sick of TV images of exhausted health workers to sell the lie that hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. I am sick of well-meaning people ending conversations with Stay safe as if a unique monster is lurking outside. I am sick of pundits saying we need to reopen America safely and responsibly as if going back to normal life is unthinkable and dangerous. Dr. Ben Carson announced that 98% of people who get coronavirus recover.

Despite all of our social-distancing, research shows far more people were infected than officially confirmed. This means coronavirus is no way near as lethal as we were told. Health experts say "herd immunity" is the best way to fight the virus. And yet, stating this scientific truth will get you branded a dangerous nutcase by the media. God designed us to deal with viruses. As usual, arrogant men (typically leftists) believe they know better than God. Meanwhile, doctors are ordered to lie about the numbers by labeling practically all deaths coronavirus. This will keep federal funding coming and Americans panicked.

Evidence confirms that the coronavirus lockdown is a political weapon for Democrats to defeat Trump in November. Fear of this flu virus also gifts them an opportunity to behave like totalitarians, freely implementing their communist agenda.

To end this insane lockdown that is crushing lives and our economy, we must push back with protests, protests, and more protests.

That sound of roaring thunder you hear is the resurgence of the Tea Party. Facebook boldly announced that they will shut down pages that promote protests of the lockdown. We beat fake news media in the past and we will beat them again. Despite a media blackout in 2010, the Tea Party drew 1.7 million Americans to Washington DC to oppose Obamacare. We have the power of right on our side, and we will not be defeated.

While Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx enjoy their comfortable elitist lifestyles, I hear horrific tales of Americans afraid and suffering – dying not from the virus, but the related stress. Corona-madness has caused suicides to skyrocket. A Maryland friend said 20 cars were broken into in her middle-class neighborhood. People are becoming desperate. The irresponsible promotion of fear has neighbors feuding – mask wearers vs. non mask wearers. Neighbors are ratting on those who do not obey social-distancing. Are we all experiencing an episode of the Twilight Zone in which Nazi tyrants have taken over our country?

The American people are good, decent, and fair-minded. They consented to sheltering-in-place because we were told 2 million Americans would die if we did not. Now that health experts and researchers have ripped the mask off the fake news media-created coronavirus crisis, Americans are demanding their constitutional freedoms back. They want to return to their normal lives. Their desire is neither stupid, irresponsible, nor crazy.

As we rebel against this strategic evil lockdown, please keep our president in your prayers. His heart's desire is to reopen America ASAP. Democrats and fake news media behaviorally say, Screw the American people! We will demand that the country remain locked down to election day. We will say that everything Trump does regarding coronavirus is wrong, crazy, incompetent, and deadly." Democrats and fake news media are evil domestic terrorists.

Coronavirus has given Democrats a taste of unbridled power. They ain't gonna give that up. This is why We the People must unite and engage in a nationwide revolt. We must take back our country!

Democrats and fake news media routinely launch a false narrative and bully us into surrendering to it. Their latest unscientifically proven narrative says social-distancing is the responsible way to deal with coronavirus. Health experts and scientists who dare to disagree are severely bludgeoned 24/7 – bloodied by TV talking heads, and social and press media. Then, they are dragged into the high-tech public square to be humiliated and seared with a hot branding iron, marked for life as stupid, hateful, or dangerous. We have repeatedly seen them implement this brutal tactic.

To shame us into not protesting their lockdown, Democrats and fake news media say we are racist wackos who reject science. Can you say pot calling the kettle black, boys and girls? The truth is, Democrats and fake news media viciously demand that we reject legitimate science.

For example: Science says "sex change is biologically impossible. Stating this scientific fact will get you crucified by Democrats and fake news media. Scientists whose research contradicts Democrats and fake news media's narrative of man-made climate change are threatened with jail time.

Democrats can hardly contain their joy over the power coronavirus has given them to finally implement Obama's failed transformation of America into a socialist/communist country. It is our sacred and patriotic duty to forcibly push the break pedal – fight to defend our Constitution and make America great again. In the words of our 9/11 hero, Todd Beamer, Let's roll!

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Help Lloyd Spread the Truth

https://www.trumptrainusa2020.com/

http://LloydMarcus.com

© Lloyd Marcus