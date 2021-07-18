Fix the 2020 election steal – or show us how 2022 and 2024 matter



July 18, 2021

On November 3, 2020, after Donald Trump won the presidential election (likely by popular vote and the Electoral College count), some of us simply could not believe what transpired later. The fiasco beginning on November 4 and continuing to this day will go down in history as the time America began its nosedive into oblivion.

What boggles my mind is that some folks are still trudging along as though nothing of any import has happened. Those of us who think this is insanity are criticized for making the rational decision not to take part in the insanity.

Some are saying of the 2020 election, "we lost that one, so we must move on." My question to these folks is move on to what? Election fraud in perpetuity?

We hear legalese from the young attorney Jenna Ellis and her ilk stating there's nothing to be done to reclaim the Trump presidency because the election has been finalized.

Since when did the Constitution turn away from illegality? Just because we happen to be in uncharted territory doesn't mean we sit back and accept crime. We've never had an attempted coup on our home turf, but is that a reason not to deal with political treason? I don't think so.

Then we have the group that says we must do parallel things: investigate 2020 and get ready to vote in 2022 and 2024. I suppose there is a fifty-fifty chance your vote will count when the election results are predetermined, but only if you vote for the cheating side, whoever that might be.

Choosing not to place paramount emphasis on correcting the error of 2020 means the error will likely be repeated in 2022 and 2024. Your house is flooding because of a serious leak, but you divide your time between scooping out the water and sealing the leak. Reason says seal the leak first, then begin the draining process. Correct the fraud of 2020, so that citizens can be assured 2022 and 2024 will not be a fifty-fifty proposition.

We also have the tiresome "Trump for 2024" rallying cry. I've lost a degree of respect for some people holding that position. I held them in high regard before they came up with that idea.

I would lose respect for Trump if he actually accepts that suggestion. Why should a man wait for four years when he has, so far, been denied his win in 2020? What's to say he won't be denied another win in 2024. If we don't get justice for 2020, that is a real possibility.

What's more, Donald Trump is 75 years old, the same age as I am, and that's old. I realize that some think he is invincible, but he isn't. He's an elderly man and waiting until he's 78 to take up where he left off from his first term is ridiculous, and a very big gamble. Who's to say his health will continue? He's healthy now, and he should complete his second term – now.

An illegitimate administration has been authorized to lead this nation, and for some unstated reason Republican leaders, following in lockstep with Democrats, are saying nothing and doing nothing to rectify the crime.

Yes, states are examining their election processes and finding the obvious fraud. But even they are admitting their actions have nothing to do with replacing Biden and all the down-ballot fraudulent wins, to correct the 2020 elections.

None of the Republican leaders have had the guts to acknowledge that Donald Trump is the legitimate President of the United States. To the contrary, we've had to endure six months of hell, watching the nation crumble before our eyes at the hands of traitors. Their primary goal is the destruction of America.

So, here's the position of those of us who have not bought into the insanity. I don't know who all of you are, but I know you are out there. And I hope this statement speaks to you.

Until Donald Trump has been recognized and reinstated as the lawful President of the United States, there will be no "moving on" for us. As one blogger, Patricia Dickson, put it, she will only participate in her state and local contests; federal elections have become a waste of time and energy. And so it seems they have.

Until the perpetrators of the traitorous coup have been brought before courts of justice, prosecuted, and punished to the full extent of the law for their crimes of treason, there will be no moving on.

Further, until all the lawless, anti-American, destructive edicts and executive orders that the criminal, fraudulent Biden administration has visited upon this nation have been nullified and eradicated, there will be no moving on.

I've heard from many sources that Trump has not conceded the 2020 election, because he is aware that forces are in play to take out the illegitimate players and reinstate him to his rightful position.

I've also heard that elements of the military are aware of the Nov. 3 coup by leftist forces of evil and are bound to their constitutional duty to protect the nation against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Beyond that knowledge, I have no idea what might happen in the future. It's in God's hands, now. I do believe, however, that if there are no constitutional remedies for where the nation finds itself, as some claim, citizen militias may ultimately feel the need to take the matter into their own hands, per their rights as outlined in the Declaration of Independence.

America will not be surrendered without a fight.

